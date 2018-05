It’s easy to know what you should do on a Disney vacation. No matter what time of year you go, you should definitely plan ahead, you should definitely ride Pirates of the Caribbean and It’s a Small World, and you should definitely get that perfect picture in front of the castle. It’s a lot harder to figure out the things that you should not do.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help you from making some rookie Disney travel mistakes. For instance, traveling to Walt Disney World or Disneyland over a long holiday weekend may seem like a good idea. You have off work and your kids are off school. However, the parks will be packed to the brim with other, similarly-minded guests, and hotels will be way, way more expensive. Or, perhaps you think it’s a great idea to plan out every minute of every day you’re going to be in the parks. Right down to the exact churro cart you’re going to get your limited-edition dessert from . But planning your vacation down to the very last small detail would also be a big mistake.There are plenty of things that’ll make your Disney vacation run smoothly, but not doing these 20 things will make your vacation all the more magical Bianca Bahamondes and Carolyn Menyes contributed to this article.