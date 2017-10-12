Somehow the Dole Whip at Walt Disney World Got Even Better

The Dole Whip is one of the most popular treats at Walt Disney World, and it’s easy to see why. This dairy-free, pineapple-flavored soft serve is the perfect balance of cool, refreshing, tart, and sweet. It’s hard to imagine that it could get any better, to be honest. But now, the culinary geniuses at Disney have figured out how to improve upon this perfect dessert: put it on top of a pineapple upside-down cake.

Aloha Isle Refreshments in the Magic Kingdom has started serving up the fittingly named Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Dole Whip, and we’re honestly salivating at just the thought of it. According to Disney Food Blog , the dish comes with an individually-sized portion of a not-too-sweet pineapple upside-down cake that’s loaded with pineapples and two halves of a maraschino cherry. Of course, the cake is topped with the perfect portion of Dole Whip.

The Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Dole Whip is currently only available at Aloha Isle in Adventureland and is selling for $6.49. Before we know it, this treat will be just as Instagram-famous as Disneyland’s Bat Wing Sundae. The jury’s still out on its nutritional value, but let’s just hope it doesn’t wind up as one of the unhealthiest foods at the Disney theme parks!