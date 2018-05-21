Anyone with an Instagram account knows the must-have shot at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom isn’t with Mickey Mouse or in front of Cinderella’s Castle. It’s all about the Purple Wall. What seems like an everyday concrete wall in Tomorrowland has caught on as a trendy photo opportunity. After repainting the wall earlier this year and releasing Purple Wall-themed merchandise, Disney has taken the next logical step in Purple Wall madness: a signature drink, inspired by the viral spot.
Walt Disney World sure knows how to capitalize on a viral trend. The Purple Wall Slushy isn’t the first time they’ve latched on to something Insta-worthy. Last year, after rose gold ears took over the Magic Kingdom, rose gold cupcakes debuted at the theme parks, later spawning rose gold churros and a rose gold margarita. More recently, millennial pink has taken over the parks, with milkshakes, cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, cocktails, and chocolates available in the shade. And while these treats are certainly an amazing reason to visit the parks, they pale in comparison to the best Disney park attractions of all time.
