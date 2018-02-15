Disney parks have gone all-in on the rose gold trend in recent months. First, there were rose gold Minnie Mouse ears. Then, there were rose gold spirit jerseys.

Next, of course, we got the arrival or rose gold Minnie ear cupcakes . And now, we’ve reached peak rose gold Disney treats with the arrival of rose gold churros at Disneyland The sparkling, perfectly pink churros appeared at the Castle Churro Cart outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle on February 14. Dusted with pink and gold edible glitter, these stunning churros have a strawberry flavor that perfectly matches their lustrous hue.

The rose gold churros cost $5.25 and are a limited-edition offering. According to Popsugar, they’ll be available for just two months.

So you’d better head to Anaheim and get this sugary dessert (and a necessary Instagram photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle) ASAP.

Churros are an iconic Disneyland snack, and this isn’t the first time the park has played around with this treat. In the past, they’ve offered lightsaber churros, gold churros, and pumpkin spice churros. And though we know these technically are a food and not a ride, we think the churros may just deserve a spot on the best Disney park attractions of all time.