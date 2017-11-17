By their very nature and history, cottages are typically small, modest homes, often located in a serene location near a lake or the sea. Today, the styles of these quaint abodes can run the gamut, and best of all, it's easier than ever to stay one. In order to help you plan your dream vacation, we've assembled some of the best, most luxurious cottages listed on Airbnb.

All of these cottages are well-appointed and comfortable, but some have more going for them than that. Their gorgeous settings make them stand out from the crowd, so they’re perfect for those who crave a cozy old home near a beautiful beach, up in the mountains, or secluded in a peaceful, wooded area. Others have a funky, creative, or minimalist vibe, bearing the feel of the big cities in which they’re found.

Within this guide, you'll find a whimsical cabin cottage in Washington state on the water and a castle cottage in New York's romantic Lake George, with stunning views from its stone terraces. A beach cottage in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, is an example of a true cottage, its owners note — a simple summer getaway that is mostly unheated. In Hawaii, you’ll find a tropical version of the beloved cottage — an elegant Honolulu bungalow with jaw-dropping views from its many windows and the lanai. No matter where you may want to roam, you should make it a point to check out the most luxurious Airbnb cottages in every state.