The most amazing Christmas light displays in America

'Tis the season for decking the halls, and while some families focus on trimming the tree, others are all about the twinkling lights. America has a reputation for going big, so it’s no surprise that holiday lights displays across the country amp up the Christmas magic with lots of megawatts.

In addition to the eggnog, the gingerbread cookies and the Christmas ham, and looking forward to that first dusting of snow if you are lucky enough to live in a place that has a white Christmas, for many one of the joys of the holiday season is heading out to see some of the best holiday light displays. Whether you enjoy the biggest and brightest professional displays at theme parks or want to bask in the glow of the efforts of a do-it-yourself neighborhood, there’s a jaw-dropping Christmas light display ready to knock your socks off. Read on to find 27 of the best places you can visit to see Christmas lights this holiday season.