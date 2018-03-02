Last-Minute Spring Break Ideas

As winter draws to a close and the weather in the Northern Hemisphere begins to improve (climate change notwithstanding), now is the time to think about your spring vacation plans. Even if you’re not in school anymore or don’t have any kids who are, it’s important to take a spring break to shake off the winter blues, and now is your last chance. More Spring Destinations Must-Visit Spring Festivals Around the World

A long flight is stressful enough, so we tried to bring together a list of places that aren’t too hard to get to if you’re living in the continental United States (although we did include a couple out-of-the-way destinations for our more adventurous readers). While spring break destinations are often associated with rowdiness and hardcore partying, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. We’ve come up with places that are also known for their beaches, their scenery, the activities in town, or even their restaurant scene. Some destinations are better suited for the college crowd, sure, but some on this list are also perfect for families, couples, or even solo travelers — no matter what kind of trip you’re looking for. So before it’s too late, consider one of these ideas for a last-minute spring break you definitely need.