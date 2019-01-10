Disney’s New Potion Purple Treats Will Be Your Latest Instagram Obsession

Move over, rose gold. Iridescent? More like irrelevant. Yes, there’s a new trendy color for food at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and it’s inspired by some of the theme park’s most notorious residents. This month, Potion Purple cupcakes, cookies and other confections are rolling out on both coasts, and they’re just as Instagrammable as a photo in front of Cinderella Castle.

I Go to Disney World Every Year, Here Are My Top Tips

Potion Purple foods (and accessories) have already launched at Walt Disney World’s four theme parks, resorts and restaurants in Orlando; they’ll be arriving in Anaheim’s Disneyland starting on January 11, Disney Parks Blog reports. The vibrant shade seems influenced not only by the Magic Kingdom’s famous Purple Wall but also by the ominous brews cooked up by famous Disney villains such as Ursula and Maleficent.

Despite the color’s scary name, these Potion Purple treats could not be more adorable. Many of Disney’s most iconic theme park snacks have gotten a magical makeover. Walt Disney World, home of the decadent cupcake, has plenty of purple options, including galaxy and cotton candy-inspired cupcakes. The most photographable cupcake, in our humble opinion, is the Purple Minnie Cupcake at the Polynesian Village Resort. As if the peanut butter and raspberry filling wasn’t enough to pump you up, the ombre purple frosting tiers on this dessert are so cute we wish we could wear it as a dress.



Walt Disney World The Purple Minnie Cupcake at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

If cupcakes aren’t your thing, Walt Disney World also has a purple cake pop in the shape of Minnie Mouse and a Black Raspberry Lemon Tart with chocolate mouse ears.



Walt Disney World Purple Minnie Cake on a Stick at Magic Kingdom

Over at Disneyland, the signature churro has gotten the purple treatment. Additionally, there are some seriously fun macarons in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s signature four-fingered glove. The blackberry buttercream and jam in this treat, however, give it a sophisticated flavor you wouldn’t always expect at a theme park.



Disneyland Purple Glove Macaron at Disneyland Park

That line of thinking continues throughout Disneyland’s Potion Purple treats. There’s the Jamaica Freeze (with candied hibiscus flowers), taro pancakes and a lavender milk tea with lemon popping pearls and lavender sugar.



Disneyland Taro Pancakes at Disneyland Park

Though it’s yet to be seen whether or not these Potion Purple treats will be a hit, we sense a new viral sensation on our hands. Perhaps a Potion Purple cupcake or churro will be the newest item on your Disney theme parks bucket list.