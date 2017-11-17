50 Top-Rated Airbnb Vacation Homes in America

It has been nearly a decade since Airbnb revolutionized the travel industry by allowing people to list their personal homes, cottages, mansions, castles, and other residential properties on the website in order to rent them out to travelers across the globe. Thanks to this 21st century servic, access to unique homes and experiences is just a click away.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb has become one of the more popular destinations for booking vacation rentals all over the world. Companies like Guiness and Taco Bell have teamed up with Airbnb to offer stays in places like a beer storehouse or a franchise location turned into a cozy home. The website showcases more than 3 million listings in over 65,000 cities and 191 countries worldwide, so you’re bound to find exceptional accommodations practically anywhere you desire to visit, whether it's a farm or even the childhood home of Donald Trump.

According to Airbnb, at least 80 percent of a host’s reviews must be five-star reviews in order to qualify as a Superhost. We did some digging and found 50 of these top-rated Superhosts whose properties boast desirable must-haves such as an ideal location or top-of-the-line amenities. From a tropical tree house in Hawaii to a towering retreat in California to a bungalow in East Nashville, you have plenty of options to consider in our list of America's 50 top-rated Airbnb vacation homes.