Trader Joe’s Dog-Treat Advent Calendar Is Just Paw-some

Is your dog dachshund through the snow, wishing for a very hairy Christmas? Head to Trader Joe’s for a dog-treat-filled Advent calendar, packed with salmon and sweet potato snacks that any pooch would like to see in his or her stocking.

Trader Joe’s told The Daily Meal in an email that the product was newly introduced the week of Nov. 5, and is priced at $5.99 for a box of 25 treats. The treats are made from antibiotic-free salmon and sweet potato.



Trader Joe's

“As its Instagram following reflects, it’s been well received by our customers and their canines,” the company representative noted. And it's true, those who've snapped up the calendar have been posting photos of it with their pooches.

Advent doesn’t begin until Dec. 2, but fetch yours now if you want one. It’s a seasonal item with limited availability. Also, a dog’s life is ruff, and little treats make it less growly.

“When it’s gone, it’s gone – until next season,” the company warns. “And it’s been going fast, so we cannot guarantee whether it will still be available in all Trader Joe’s stores.”

