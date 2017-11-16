The holiday season is all about traditions, and perhaps there is no day that is more rooted in tradition than Thanksgiving. Yes, every year families gather around the dining room table to enjoy one another’s company and eat traditional Thanksgiving dishes like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. But Thanksgiving is a day that’s about so much more than just food traditions.

People across America not only eat differently around Thanksgiving , they also partake in differing Turkey Day traditions. In New York City, no Thanksgiving week is complete without watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get inflated uptown. In Washington D.C., the presidential turkey pardon is the peak of Thanksgiving festivities. And all across America, families slip on their running shoes and snuggle up in jackets to partake in a pre-dinner 5k (better known as a turkey trot).How else does America spend its Thanksgiving Day? Click here to find out 10 Thanksgiving traditions from around the country.