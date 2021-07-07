It's time to give vegetables the spotlight on the grill this summer. You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy grilled corn on the cob or perfectly charred eggplant. If you really want to let plants shine this summer, upgrade them from side dish to entree with this easy grilled portobello burrata recipe. It's the perfect vegetarian dinner and a great excuse to use the grill.

It takes less than an hour to transform boring portobello mushroom caps into a tasty cheesy dish that even those who claim to despise mushrooms will devour. First, you’re going to need to fire up the grill and preheat it to medium heat. Meanwhile, make an oil mixture using olive oil, lemon zest and juice, mustard and salt to cover the mushroom caps, stems and onion slices.

Once your grill is ready, grill the mushroom stems and the onion slices over direct heat until they are golden and tender. Heat the mushroom caps and tomato slices on the cooler side of the grill for two minutes before brushing them with the oil mixture again, and cook the 'shrooms until they are golden. Create a filling using the grilled mushroom stems, onions and remaining oil mixture. Fill the grilled mushroom caps and top it off with burrata cheese and tomato slices.

If you’re looking for a substitute for the burrata cheese, trade it out for ricotta, goat cheese, mozarella or even a non-dairy cheese to make it vegan. Add some fresh basil and chives for more flavor. Serve this up with a delicious summery salad on the side.

Still craving meat? This dish doesn’t have to be completely meatless. Just add some bacon bits in the filling and on top or chop up some grilled sausage and add it to the dish. Get creative and have fun with the recipe, but if you need more ways to squeeze vegetables into your diet, you’re going to love these vegetarian grilling recipes to serve at your next cookout.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

Grated zest and juice from 1 small lemon

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 large (about 1 1/2 pounds total) portobello mushrooms, each 4 inches in diameter

1 medium red onion, cut into 4 thick slices

6 small ripe tomatoes or 3 medium

Half of an 8-ounce container burrata cheese

3-4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil and fresh chives

Directions:

Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium heat. Mix 1/4 cup oil, lemon zest and juice, 2 teaspoons mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

Step 2: Gently twist the mushroom stems off the caps. Lightly brush the caps, stems and onion slices with the oil mixture. Grill stems and onion slices directly over the heat, turning once, until golden and tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board.

Step 3: Add caps to a cooler section of the grill, gill side down. Cook, 2 minutes. Flip; brush with oil mixture. Add tomatoes to the grill. Grill until the smooth side of mushroom caps are golden and tomatoes are warmed and softened a bit, about 3 minutes. Remove from grill; place mushroom caps on a serving platter. Use a small serrated knife to cut the tomatoes in half or slices.

Step 4: Chop grilled stems and onion; put into a small bowl. Season with a teaspoon or two of the remaining oil mixture. Divide the filling among the mushroom caps. Top with a portion of the burrata and two tomato halves or slices. Sprinkle generously with 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh basil and chives. Serve while warm or at room temperature.