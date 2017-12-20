Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, may be best known for her irrestible home cooking on her ranch, but she isn’t always prepared for last-minute guests. In a recent post on her Instagram account, the mother of four revealed that when her college-aged daughter brought along a ton of guests to her ranch earlier than expected, she had to resort to serving premade fried chicken.

“Alex had a big group of her college friends come visit the ranch, and it was such a fun time! I thought they were arriving Sunday evening and planned to make, andto feed the crowd. Instead, they showed up just when church was ending, around 11 a.m.,” Drummond wrote on Instagram. “So we picked up fried chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and corn from Pawhuska Hometown Foods (our), broke out the Solo cups and paper towels, and called it good. Welcome to my frontier!”

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:41am PST



We find this so relatable! Who hasn’t had someone turn up unexpectedly and been forced to make some last-minute adjustments to a party menu? And by the look on all the diners’ faces, they seemed pretty pleased with the store-bought chicken and fixings and the soda in the Solo cups. And hopefully they got that Pioneer Woman lasagna and garlic bread for dinner!



If you didn’t know, Drummond is not afraid to take shortcuts. In fact, she recently told us one of her best baking tips for the holidays is to reach for premade doughs to focus on flavor. “If you want to make cinnamon rolls, you can focus more on the flavorings of the cinnamon rolls themselves and then use the prepared dough,” she said. For this revelation and more, click here for 10 things you didn’t know about Ree Drummond.