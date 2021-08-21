Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: With kitchen shears or your fingers, separate leaves from the stems from 1 bunch of kale, and tear into bite-sized pieces. Rinse and thoroughly dry pieces in a salad spinner.

Step 3: Put kale in a large bowl; drizzle 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil over the kale and toss leaves until all are coated.

Step 4: Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Spread kale pieces out on the cookie sheet, and sprinkle lightly with sea salt.

Step 5: Bake until the edges are lightly browned and kale is crisp, about 10 to 12 minutes.