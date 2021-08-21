Baked kale chips are ridiculously easy to make, and you can get creative about what you put on them. This recipe uses sea salt, but you can also try seasoning salt, vinegar, sesame seeds and even a sprinkling of Parmesan.
This recipe is by Chris Ross and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 bunch kale
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: With kitchen shears or your fingers, separate leaves from the stems from 1 bunch of kale, and tear into bite-sized pieces. Rinse and thoroughly dry pieces in a salad spinner.
Step 3: Put kale in a large bowl; drizzle 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil over the kale and toss leaves until all are coated.
Step 4: Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Spread kale pieces out on the cookie sheet, and sprinkle lightly with sea salt.
Step 5: Bake until the edges are lightly browned and kale is crisp, about 10 to 12 minutes.