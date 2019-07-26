Before Dunkin’ dropped its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in America, Tim Hortons introduced the coveted plant-based sausage in Canada. Now the latter is working with vegan food manufacturer Just on a new menu item featuring the company’s crowd-pleasing egg alternative. This makes Timmy Ho’s the first fast food giant to land a deal with Just.

Instead of using traditional chicken eggs, Just’s replacement is made using mung bean, a protein-rich legume commonly used in Asian cuisine. A company rep says it’s best when scrambled, but it can also be made into omelets or used to make French toast, pad Thai and fried rice.

As of now, details about Tim Horton’s Just Egg offering are slim to none. The new breakfast sandwich will be available in select locations around Canada only, but our neighbor to the north is far and wide so it’s unclear which markets will see it or when.



Courtesy of JUST A JUST Egg sandwich, similar to what Tim Hortons will offer.

In an email to The Daily Meal, a Just spokesperson said: “The consumer demand for 100% plant-based proteins is strong and continues to grow. Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST and we’re excited to be able to offer our product at select Tim Hortons locations for this market test.”

In the U.S., Just is linked to independent operators and chains including Bareburger, Gregory’s Coffee, Silver Diner, Veggie Grill, Next Level Burger, La Boulangerie and more. The product also recently launched in grocery stores across America; e-commerce, retail and food service in China; and food service in Hong Kong and Singapore, and is slated to roll out globally at an undisclosed time in the future. Hey, it could even pop up on menus at America’s best vegan restaurants.