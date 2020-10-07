Breakfast is about to get a whole lot sweeter. In addition to iconic fast food items like the Sausage McGriddle and Egg McMuffin, three new baked goods are permanently coming to McDonald’s McCafé Bakery menu — and they’ll be available all day, every day.

Beginning Oct. 28, customers can enjoy a new handheld apple fritter made with cinnamon and apples, fried to a golden brown and drizzled with sweet glaze icing; a blueberry muffin baked with real blueberries and topped with streusel topping; and a cinnamon roll with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough drizzled with cream cheese icing.

These new items mark the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years. They join fellow McCafe items, the chocolate chip cookie and baked apple pie.

It’s no surprise that these sweet treats made their way to one of the most famous fast food chains of all time though, as blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls are easily two of the most iconic breakfast foods in America.