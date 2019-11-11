On the heels of the 2019 holiday season, McDonald’s announced a brand new seasonal McFlurry — the first one to get a nationwide release in seven years. After a successful trial run in several markets over the summer, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry launched exclusively on Uber Eats. The frozen treat will be more widely available in-house later this month, but is it worth the wait?

We tried the Snickerdoodle McFlurry thanks to our friends at McDonald's. It features creamy vanilla soft serve and crunchy cinnamon cookie crumbles. A representative confirmed with us that it also contains bits of white chocolate, which isn’t in the product description but is a welcome addition nonetheless. Reader, this dessert is good.

“It reminded me of baking for Christmas with my mom and aunts because we’d always make snickerdoodles en masse,” one editor said. “I liked it because it had heartwarming seasonal flavors of cinnamon and white chocolate without being an obvious holiday choice like peppermint or gingerbread.”

Peppermint can be a controversial flavor (much like candy corn around Halloween). It’s kind of in everything because candy canes are synonymous with Christmas, but it can oftentimes be too bold and off-putting. The cinnamon and white chocolate swirling about McDonald’s creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream marries perfectly.

“It’s bomb. I love how you can taste cinnamon in every bite.” another editor said. “I think it would go well with some fries. Maybe even some dipping action.”

That’s one perk of the Snickerdoodle McFlurry. Unlike the M&M’s variety, the cinnamon flavor blends throughout the ice cream so that you quite literally get spice in every spoonful. The cookie pieces don’t get soggy either. They stay perfectly crisp. Our only complaint? McDonald’s needs to double the number of cookies. While some bites had those crispy, crunchy bits, they were missing completely in others, leaving us only with cinnamon-touched vanilla soft serve. Go big or go home, baby.

From Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, customers can get McDonald’s new Snickerdoodle McFlurry delivered exclusively through the Uber Eats app. Later this month, it’ll be available in restaurants across the U.S. for an undisclosed amount of time. After that, it’ll be a distant memory just like these McDonald’s menu items you’ll never see again.