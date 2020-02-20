Krispy Kreme has partnered with candy bars in the past — from Reese’s to Hershey’s Gold — but for the first time ever, the fan-favorite doughnut chain is teaming up with Butterfinger for not one, but two new chocolatey, crunchy sweet treats: the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut and Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut.

The Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut is an Original Glazed shell filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in Butterfinger icing and topped with Butterfinger pieces and a chocolate drizzle.



The Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut starts with a chocolate cake doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and is topped with peanut butter chocolate cream and Butterfinger pieces.

Fans can get both at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. for a limited time only now through March 13.