In March, Reese’s dropped new Peanut Butter Lovers and Chocolate Lovers Cups, which we happily devoured like ravenous seagulls. The chocolate one was OK at best, but the peanut butter one was everything. It gave us purpose, so we were ecstatic to hear that Krispy Kreme had partnered with the candy brand for a fun take on the Original Glazed doughnut.

The Best Doughnuts in Every State

Here’s the lowdown: The Chocolate Lovers doughnut is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate fudge and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter icing. The Peanut Butter Lovers doughnut also features a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut, and is filled with chocolate peanut butter cream, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and drizzled with chocolate icing.

Thanks to our friends at Krispy Kreme, Daily Meal staffers were able to taste the new doughnuts on the day of their launch. Without the above descriptions, we couldn’t pin down which flavor was which (they both tasted mostly of peanut butter), which just goes to show that the chocolate doughnut missed the mark. That’s not the worst thing though, because most of us subscribe to the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup anyway.

“I had the Peanut Butter Lovers and I thought it had the perfect amount of peanut butter, but [another editor] had the Chocolate Lovers and thought it was too peanut butter-heavy,” one editor said.

“I love Reese’s Cups, but this was way too much peanut butter for me,” another said of the chocolate variety. “I barely tasted any chocolate. Couldn’t finish this.”

It’s true that both are super-sugary and dense, but if it’s dessert that you’re looking for, these treats will really satiate your sweet tooth. One full doughnut was plenty for each of us, even though most of us felt destroyed in the aftermath and one even concluded, “I’m dead now.”

Krispy Kreme’s latest innovations are available now for a limited time only at locations across the U.S. You can by them a la carte, by the dozen or as part of a two-pack featuring one of each flavor or two of one flavor. Dandy innovations like these are part of what makes Krispy Kreme one of the best doughnut chains in America.