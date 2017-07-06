Clif Bar Recalls Protein Bars Over Allergy Concerns

Clif Bar & Company has voluntarily recalled three of its protein bars for the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and walnuts, the company said in a statement.

The products affected by the recall are Clif Builder’s bar in Chocolate Mint, Clif Kid ZBar in Chocolate Chip, and Clif Kid ZBar in Chocolate Mint, which were sold online and in retailers in the U.S.

The recall was put into effect after the company received complaints that consumers had allergic reactions to peanuts or tree nuts. No confirmed illnesses have been associated with the recall.

The company urges that people with peanut allergies and tree nut allergies not consume the products, though those who do not suffer from these allergies may safely consume the bars. Customers who have allergy concerns should return the bars to the store from which they were purchased for a refund or exchange.

The affected protein bars can be identified by the following labeling information:

CLIF® BUILDER'S®18count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint - Lot Code FROM: 24MAR16M - Lot Code TO: 08FEB18M

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30count Variety Pack - Lot Code FROM: 31MAY16M - Lot Code TO: 15OCT17M

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 12count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 6pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 7pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150count - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5pack - Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3 - Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

