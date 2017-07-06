Clif Bar Recalls Protein Bars Over Allergy Concerns

Clif Bar & Company has voluntarily recalled three of its protein bars for the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and walnuts, the company said in a statement.
The products affected by the recall are Clif Builder’s bar in Chocolate Mint, Clif Kid ZBar in Chocolate Chip, and Clif Kid ZBar in Chocolate Mint, which were sold online and in retailers in the U.S.
The recall was put into effect after the company received complaints that consumers had allergic reactions to peanuts or tree nuts. No confirmed illnesses have been associated with the recall.
The company urges that people with peanut allergies and tree nut allergies not consume the products, though those who do not suffer from these allergies may safely consume the bars. Customers who have allergy concerns should return the bars to the store from which they were purchased for a refund or exchange.
The affected protein bars can be identified by the following labeling information:
