Amazon Is Now Selling Its Own Meal Kits

Amazon sells meal kit brands from Tyson Tastemakers to Martha & Marley Spoon, but has recently started offering its own line of pre-packaged meals through Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Meal Kits are similar to other meal kit services and provide customers all the necessary ingredients to create the meal of their choice. According to GeekWire, there are 17 meals to choose from, including tacos al pastor with pork, a veggie burger with harissa aïoli and smoked eggplant, and a host of other choices for different dietary preferences. Amazon doesn’t require customers to subscribe to the service to order meal kits, unlike many other meal kit services, such as Blue Apron.

One user, Josh Chadd, told GeekWire about his experience with Amazon’s steak au poivre meal kit in comparison to other services he’s tried.

“The steak was an 8-ounce serving packaged by Corfini and was at least of USDA choice quality,” Chadd told GeekWire.

According to Chadd, the “peas were very fresh,” the steak wasn’t “odd or awkward to cut,” the onions were pre-diced, and the kit came with green peppercorns that he hasn’t come across in any other services.

“Overall the finished meal was a 9 out of 10 for any meal I’ve made at home even with my own ingredients,” he said.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, as Amazon filed a trademark application for “prepared food kits” on July 6, Business Insider reported.