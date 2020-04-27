If you’re a Disney parks fanatic, you know that some of the best treats at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are shaped like Mickey Mouse. And some of the best Mickey-shaped treats are the fresh, how beignets. Though these are typically found at Disney World's Port Orleans Resort or at one of Disneyland's best eateries, the Mint Julep bar, you can recreate the magic at home with Disney's newly released recipe.

Every Attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Ranked

Disney World and Disneyland are both closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but luckily you don’t need a park ticket for a taste of this iconic confection. Disney has released some of its most iconic recipes over the course of the pandemic — like this recipe for cookie fries from Beaches & Cream at Disney World — and now, Mickey Mouse beignets are yours for the taking.

This recipe makes 10 Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets or 24 small beignets. You probably have most of these ingredients in your pantry and fridge already, but if you need to make a trip to the grocery store, here are some tips for making the most of your trip.

Mickey Mouse Beignets

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (105 degrees Fahrenheit)

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 egg

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup boiling water

Vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Sprinkle yeast over warm water in a small bowl, stirring to dissolve. Let stand for five minutes.

Combine sugar, shortening, salt, heavy cream, egg, flour and boiling water in a large bowl; stir in yeast mixture. With the dough hook attachment of an electric mixer on medium speed, mix the dough just until combined and smooth. Let dough rest for 30 minutes.

Roll to 1/4-inch thickness and cut individual beignets with a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter or cut into 2 1/2- to 3-inch squares. Cover with a towel and let dough rise until doubled in size in a warm, draft-free area, about 60 to 90 minutes.

Using caution, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit in a deep, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Fry beignets until golden brown, about two to three minutes, turning as soon as they brown on one side. Remove with tongs and place on paper towels to drain. Dust warm beignets with powdered sugar and serve immediately.