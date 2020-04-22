You can check how to make Beaches & Cream's cookie fries off your list of park secrets Disney doesn’t want you to know. In celebration of Earth Day and its own environmental milestones and plant-based initiative, Walt Disney World shared iconic plant-based recipes from different restaurants and shops including these cookie fries.

Yes, you read that right — cookie fries. They're from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, which is a part of the Beach Club Resort near Epcot and, unlike a delicious golden-fried, ketchup-slathered, crisped-to-perfection spud, they have a similar texture to biscotti and are adorned with chocolate chips. Suggested dipping sauces include marshmallow cream, chocolate and strawberry.

As we know, plant-based eats can be a real treat, and knowing how to use egg substitutes is just one easy cooking and baking ingredient swap everyone should know.

Plant-Based Cookie Fries Recipe

Makes 32 cookies

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cups of all-purpose flour

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened

7 tablespoons warm water

5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute

1 tablespoon molasses

½ cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.

In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Place in an 8-by-8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until crunchy.