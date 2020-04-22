disney cookie fries
Courtesy of Disney
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts

Disney World's Cookie Fries Recipe Is Here to Make Your Kitchen Magical

April 22, 2020 | 2:35pm
By
This recipe will make your kitchen the most magical place on Earth
disney cookie fries
Courtesy of Disney

You can check how to make Beaches & Cream's cookie fries off your list of park secrets Disney doesn’t want you to know. In celebration of Earth Day and its own environmental milestones and plant-based initiative, Walt Disney World shared iconic plant-based recipes from different restaurants and shops including these cookie fries.

Every Attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Ranked

Yes, you read that right — cookie fries. They're from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, which is a part of the Beach Club Resort near Epcot and, unlike a delicious golden-fried, ketchup-slathered, crisped-to-perfection spud, they have a similar texture to biscotti and are adorned with chocolate chips. Suggested dipping sauces include marshmallow cream, chocolate and strawberry.

As we know, plant-based eats can be a real treat, and knowing how to use egg substitutes is just one easy cooking and baking ingredient swap everyone should know.

Plant-Based Cookie Fries Recipe
Makes 32 cookies

Ingredients:
2 ¾ cups of all-purpose flour
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened
7 tablespoons warm water
5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute
1 tablespoon molasses
½ cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Related
Cooking Tips We Learned From Our ParentsBake Cookies With These Unexpected IngredientsCooking Tips, Hacks and Tricks Your Grandma Knew

Directions:
Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.
In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.
Fold in chocolate chips.
Place in an 8-by-8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until crunchy.

Dinner at Home Can Feel Like a Restaurant With These Tips