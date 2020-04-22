  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Desserts
4.5
2 ratings

Plant-Based Cookie Fries

April 22, 2020 | 1:16pm
By
This sweet treat comes straight from Disney Parks
disney cookie fries

Courtesy of Disney

Why eat regular french fries when you can eat cookie fries? This plant-based recipe will make your kitchen the most magical place on Earth.

This recipe is courtesy of Disney.

Ready in
1 h
40 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
184
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Plant-based egg substitutes vary by brand and may absorb different amounts of flour and sugar. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 additional tablespoon of powdered sugar at a time until it resembles the texture of traditional cookie dough. Fold in chocolate chips, chill and bake as directed.

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup plua 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened
  • 7 Tablespoons warm water
  • 5 Tablespoons liquid egg substitute
  • 1 Tablespoon molasses
  • 1/2 Cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Directions

Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.
In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.
Fold in chocolate chips.
Place in an 8-by-8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until crunchy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving184
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol1mgN/A
Protein3g5%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Folic acid33µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus24mg3%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium44mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium61mg3%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.2%
Trans1gN/A
Water11gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
cook
Desserts
Disney
EPCOT
vegan
vegetarian
plant-based
cookie fries