Plant-Based Cookie Fries

Why eat regular french fries when you can eat cookie fries? This plant-based recipe will make your kitchen the most magical place on Earth.
Notes
Plant-based egg substitutes vary by brand and may absorb different amounts of flour and sugar. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 additional tablespoon of powdered sugar at a time until it resembles the texture of traditional cookie dough. Fold in chocolate chips, chill and bake as directed.
Ingredients
- 2 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup plua 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened
- 7 Tablespoons warm water
- 5 Tablespoons liquid egg substitute
- 1 Tablespoon molasses
- 1/2 Cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips
Directions
Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.
In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.
Fold in chocolate chips.
Place in an 8-by-8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until crunchy.