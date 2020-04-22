Plant-Based Cookie Fries

Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.

In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Place in an 8-by-8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until crunchy.