Grocery store sales have skyrocketed since coronavirus began to spread in the U.S., and even though frozen foods lead the pack, people are still looking to fresh meat for meals to make at home during quarantine. If you do your shopping at Costco though, your options are temporarily limited.

Shortly after its announcement that it would require all shoppers to wear a face mask in stores, Costco has another COVID-19 update: Fresh meat purchases are limited to a total of three items per member among beef, pork and poultry products.

“Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites,” the company said in a release.

After several major meat processing plants closed because of coronavirus, Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson took out a full-page ad in multiple newspapers warning consumers that the “food supply chain is vulnerable,” but it is unconfirmed whether this is directly related to Costco's new store policy.

Costco has not put a cap on the amount of frozen meat products customers can buy. So, hit up the freezer aisle for anything you might need that you can't get from the butcher. Just know how long meat and other foods last in the fridge and freezer.