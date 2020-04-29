Costco is implementing new safety protocols to keep its customers and employees safe from the ongoing threat of coronavirus. Effective Monday, May 4, all guests must wear a mask or face covering in the store at all times, and it must be covering the nose and mouth. Keep you and your family in good health by knowing how to wear a face mask properly.

The new rule does not apply to shoppers under the age of 2 and people who are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons. That said, face masks should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. As recommended by health officials, it’s important to stay 6 feet away from other people in all directions.

Some grocery stores like Target and Trader Joe’s have temporarily suspended the use of reusable bags because germs from the bag could spread, but Costco says that unless prohibited by local mandates, it will allow customers to bring them into the store as long as they pack the bags themselves.

All stores are expected to return to normal operating hours with a 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekday slot for seniors only, but no more than one shopper per membership card will be allowed in Kentucky, Puerto Rico and El Paso, Texas. No more than two people per membership card will be allowed in all other U.S. stores.

For the time being, healthcare workers and first responders including pharmacists, police officers, EMTs and firefighters with a membership will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the store, as long as they show proper work identification and are not accompanied by a guest.

Regardless of who you are — an essential worker or a citizen in self-quarantine — it's important to have a plan before you head out to replenish your fridge and pantry. Play it safe with these shopping tips to make the most of your grocery trip.