Costco is among the many businesses that have been forced to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest announcement from the bix box grocer came on May 13, when it notified customers that its food courts would be opening back up. But fans of chicken bakes and smoothies will have to wait. For now, the food court is operating with a limited menu and take-out only options.

The announcement states that the company's food courts will feature a limited menu with no seating provided. Condiments will only be provided by food court employees, upon request.

The company's previous coronavirus initiatives include requiring all customers over the age of 2 to wear a face mask and limiting fresh meat purchases to a total of three per person.

In an Instagram post by The Costco Connoisseur, the menu appears to feature hot dogs, soda, cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza. The pizza is available by the slice, or customers can also purchase a whole pie.

As coronavirus restrictions continue in some states and begin to loosen in others, places like Costco continue to evaluate their COVID19 plans.

As of right now, the company still has several restrictions in place. On May 4, Costco announced senior shopping hours. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. only customers ages 60-years-old or older are permitted to shop at Costco locations. They also offer priority access during all open hours for Costco members who are on the front-lines. If you're heading to Costco for a slice of pepperoni pizza and some Kirkland products, make sure you know how to make the most of your grocery trip during coronavirus.