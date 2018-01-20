Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, an event known as “Brexit,” is likely to have a big effect on the food industry. Cadbury already announced that it might be making its chocolate bars smaller to keep its costs down, and now iconic U.K. snack company McVitie’s says it will be making its popular digestives smaller as well. More on Britain Jamie Oliver Is Closing 6 Restaurants; Blames Brexit

Apply Now to Be Britain’s First Chicken Nugget Connoisseur

The Royal Family Hid Its Gems in a Cookie Tin During World War II

U.K. Butcher Owes Life to Black Pudding After Getting Trapped in Freezer

According to The Independent, McVitie’s digestives packages will be shrinking from 500 grams to 400 grams, but the prices will remain the same.

Nick Bunker, managing director of Pladis UK & Ireland, which owns McVitie’s, said changes in exchange rates and the rising cost of ingredients meant that it’s gotten more expensive to bake the digestives. That meant the company had the option to start charging more for the packages, change the ingredients it uses to make production less expensive, or to keep the price and ingredients the same, but make the packages smaller. They opted for the latter.

Making the packages 100 grams smaller means they’ll have approximately seven fewer cookies than usual. It’s probably best that they did not change the recipe, though. People become very attached to their favorite snacks and don’t often like it when the flavors change. Not long ago Nutella changed its recipe, and fans were furious when they found out. McVitie’s biscuits are much beloved in the U.K. The new, smaller packages are expected to be on store shelves by the end of January. People will probably not be thrilled to find they’re only getting 27 cookies in a package instead of 34, but they can always try one of the 101 best cookie recipes.