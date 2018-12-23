Watch Ina Garten’s Husband, Jeffrey, Make The Perfect Cup of Coffee

Ina Garten might be the host of the Food Network show “Barefoot Contessa,” but her husband Jeffrey is no slouch in the kitchen either – at least when it comes to making coffee in a coffeemaker. The Gartens celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2018, and Ina Garten celebrated with an Instagram video showing that their love is still brew-tiful.

“But most of all, thank you Jeffrey for 50 years of laughter and good coffee!!!” Ina Garten wrote in the Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary my love.”

The short video is filled with the love and laughter the Gartens have always displayed towards each other. Spoiler: Jeffrey doesn’t exactly have Starbucks barista-quality skills. But he can pour water, dump measured ground coffee, and flip an “ON” switch with the best of them. While the video isn’t anything the Culinary Institute of America will be utilizing as a teaching tool, it definitely shows the playfulness of the Garten relationship.

Scroll back through the past few photos on Ina Garten’s Instagram and you can drink up other cute memories from their relationship, including the couple heading off on their honeymoon in 1968, and one of a very 1970s camping trip. Don’t have a Jeffrey handy to make you coffee? Check out the best coffee shop in every state.