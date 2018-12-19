In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, Ina Garten has been posting the most adorable throwback photos to Instagram of herself and her husband Jeffrey through the years. Whether they’re leaving their wedding to go to their honey moon, on a camping trip, or working for the government — they’ve always been hashtag couple goals.

Garten kicked off the throwback series with an Instagram of a recently married Jeffery and Ina leaving their wedding for their honeymoon. In it, she called Mr. Garten the “love of my life.”

She captioned the photo explaining, “Instead of celebrating our 50th Anniversary (yikes!) just on the day (this coming Saturday), Jeffrey and I decided to celebrate it all week long! So I’m starting with a photograph of Jeffrey and me leaving our wedding for our honeymoon, tennis racquets in hand. It’s been an amazing 50 years!!! #loveofmylife”

In the next photo the Barefoot Contessa and her husband are posed in front of some yellow-looking trees in Europe. The two went camping.

“And then there was the four month camping trip in Europe in 1971. How about those outfits and the ‘70’s hair??” she wrote.

In the most recent photo, Ina talks about how she and Jeffrey used to work for the government. She says that she taught herself to cook from Julia Child’s books. Perhaps her passion for food and government are why she and Michelle Obama are such good friends!

“Then there were the Washington, D.C. days, when we both worked in the government. We were very serious!! This is when I taught myself how to cook from Julia Child's books... the beginning of it all!” Garten captioned.

We suspect Ina may post more throwback photos soon, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. Had no idea the Barefoot Contessa used to work for the government? Check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Ina Garten.