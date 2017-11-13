Jelly Belly’s Holiday Flavors Have Your Dessert Needs Covered

Everyone knows the best part of the holidays is dessert. Pumpkin pie, candy canes, hot chocolate… They’re all a festive, wintery dream. The fine folks over at Jelly Belly know that people live for these festive treats, so when they rolled out their Holiday Favorites box for 2017, all of those treats (and more) were included.
So honestly, this Thanksgiving, you could probably skip the actual pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce and just serve up a bunch of these Jelly Belly jelly beans. They’re just as good as any other store-bought Thanksgiving dish.
Archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest known example of wine made from grapes
‘Why is Salted Caramel Pepsi a thing? What does it taste like? Who thought it would be a good idea?’
The woman is reportedly in good condition at a nearby hospital
Now is the time to think about where to escape the gloomy, cold season