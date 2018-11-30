We’re a long way away from plain ol’ peppermint candy canes. Candy companies still sell traditional red- and white-striped canes, but now brands are offering new, exciting, and even some disgusting candy cane flavors.

Crazy Candy Cane Flavors You Won’t Believe Exist

You won’t believe the selection of candy canes on the market now. There are canes that taste like various kinds of meat, and gravy-flavored ones to go with it. Candy canes that taste like clams, pickles, and dipping sauces. There are even candy canes flavored like inedible objects – if you’ve ever wanted to give coal or a crayon a try. Of course, there are also some delicious-sounding canes out there, too. Those are inspired by candy and desserts–not Sriracha and wasabi.

The Daily Meal has scoured the internet to find some truly wild candy cane flavors that will leave your jaw on the floor. Whether you’re getting them as a gag gift, a stocking stuffer, or just simply want to try a macaroni and cheese candy cane, everyone will go wild for these crazy candy cane flavors you won’t believe exist.