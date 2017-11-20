Trader Joe's recently announced that some of their pre-packaged salads had been contaminated with tiny shards of glass and plastic. Though normally some of the healthiest items the store has to offer, Trader Joe’s has issued a warning to all of their customers on their website not to eat any from this batch.

In the warning, Trader Joe’s explains that, “Our supplier has notified us that the following fresh salads — sold only in the states listed — may contain pieces of glass/hard plastic.” The website gives details as to which states are affected with the contaminated product. This might be one of the only times we’ll ever feel jealous of the states that don’t have a Trader Joe’s at all.

The recall includes their White Meat Chicken Salad, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, and Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad that expires from November 10-21. Trader Joe’s encourages all customers who purchased the salads — and hopefully haven’t already eaten them — to return them and receive a full refund. Though, any product can be returned to Trader Joe’s for a full refund, recall or not.

As for the unpurchased items, “All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed,” the grocery chain insisted.

This is Trader Joe’s second recall notice in one week. Though, none of the products affected in either recall were actually manufactured by Trader Joe’s. The chain uses external suppliers for most of their products and then relabels them to keep the price marked down. Here are 10 more things you might not have known about the chain’s products.