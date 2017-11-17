Yorgo's, faithful supplier of Trader Joe's, recalled dozens of its Greek-style products, ranging from hummus to grape leaves. The grocery chain uses Yorgo's products in their Cilantro & Chive Yogurt Dip and Tahini Sauce.

During a routine sampling, the distributor found listeria in one of its products. Yorgo's immediately pulled all affected items off the shelves and issued a statement warning to consumers.

The items were distributed at grocery stores in New York and New England, but Trader Joe's shipped the potentially contaminated products nationally to many of their supermarkets.

"Although we have no information to demonstrate that any of our Greek-style foods that left the Manchester facility were contaminated with this organism, due to the abundance of caution, Yorgo's Foods Inc. is recalling all Greek-style food products it manufactures," said Yorgo's in a statement.

Trader Joe's has since issued a statement, as well, warning that there could be listeria contamination in both products.

"No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed," Trader Joe's announced.

Both companies were appropriately cautious in dealing with the potential outbreak, so this is far from the biggest food recall of the year.