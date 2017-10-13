A Science-Backed Fix to Your Halloween Candy Binge

So you went a little too crazy on your Halloween candy rampage. Now what?

After you eat anything sugary or caloric (a doughnut, a smoothie, or even just an abnormally large meal), your body’s reaction can wreak havoc on your blood sugar. After eating, say, 10 or more Twix minis, you’re bound to experience the same.

Your blood sugar can trigger storms of unrest in your mood, energy levels, hunger cues, and even sleep cycles.

There used to be no remedy for a sky-high blood glucose level — you just had to ride out the waves of consequences, experience the fluctuating mood, struggle through the energy crash, and survive the sugar hangover.

But now, scientists have invented a drink that fixes it all for you, even after you’re surrounded by empty wrappers.

A Swedish company recently devised a drink that, when guzzled during a sugary slip-up, can help tame your spike in blood sugar. It’s called “Good Idea” — and we have to agree. Founded by brothers Björn Öste and Rickard Öste, the drink “was developed and clinically tested at the Antidiabetic Food Center of Lund University in Southern Sweden,” according to a press release. The effects have been tried, tested, and are true.

This drink literally fixes your sugar hangover.

The sugar remedy looks and tastes like sparkling water, and will come in orange mango and lemon-lime flavors. A blend of chromium and five amino acids works with your body to better handle the overload of glucose flooding your system.

The groundbreaking invention also has heavy implications for the prevention of Type 2 diabetes, since it can ease backlash from blood sugar havoc. “Research has shown a clear connection between a high intake of rapidly digestible — fast — carbohydrates and the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes,” says the company in a statement. This drink “could lower the blood glucose spike following the meal by 20 to 30 percent.”

The amino acids involved are derived from whey — so if you’re not interested in this sparkling beverage, eating something with protein (and chromium) with your candy could do the trick.

No matter your method, you want to do something to mitigate the crash — or better yet, just enjoy a few candies and avoid bingeing in the first place. Trust us, after you read what really happens to your body after a Halloween candy binge, you’ll want to.