Rethinking your favorite drink order? According to a recent study, people who like gin and tonic are more likely to have psychopathic tendencies than those who enjoy any other cocktail. The study, conducted by a group of psychologists in Austria, surveyed 953 people to investigate potential correlations between food and drink preferences and personality.

Study participants were given a long list of foods and drinks and asked to rate them on a scale of one to six based on taste preference. They were then given a personality questionnaire designed to evaluate their emotional stability “Machiavellianism,” aggression, and “tendency towards everyday sadism.”

Landing in the category of “everyday sadist” is no accident. One of the questions, for example, asked whether the respondent enjoyed “tormenting people.” Hard to deny the aggression there.

Overall, people who enjoyed bitter foods and drinks possessed more “malevolent” personality traits. Gin drinkers scored higher on these frightening traits across the board. The same was true for black coffee, another bitter yet sophisticated drink of choice. Tonic water and dark chocolate were two other psychopath favorites.

Study authors struggled to find a reason for the correlation, but posited that eating bitter-tasting foods could be “compared to a roller-coaster ride where people enjoy things that induce fear.”

If that’s the case, we bet psychopaths are also big fans of these 15 foods that could actually kill you.