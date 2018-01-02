gin and tonics
istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating

Gin and Tonic Drinkers Are More Likely to Be Psychopaths, Study Says

By
Editor
Watch out next time your friend orders one

Rethinking your favorite drink order? According to a recent study, people who like gin and tonic are more likely to have psychopathic tendencies than those who enjoy any other cocktail. The study, conducted by a group of psychologists in Austria, surveyed 953 people to investigate potential correlations between food and drink preferences and personality.

More about gin

Study participants were given a long list of foods and drinks and asked to rate them on a scale of one to six based on taste preference. They were then given a personality questionnaire designed to evaluate their emotional stability “Machiavellianism,” aggression, and “tendency towards everyday sadism.”

Landing in the category of “everyday sadist” is no accident. One of the questions, for example, asked whether the respondent enjoyed “tormenting people.” Hard to deny the aggression there.

Overall, people who enjoyed bitter foods and drinks possessed more “malevolent” personality traits. Gin drinkers scored higher on these frightening traits across the board. The same was true for black coffee, another bitter yet sophisticated drink of choice. Tonic water and dark chocolate were two other psychopath favorites.

Study authors struggled to find a reason for the correlation, but posited that eating bitter-tasting foods could be “compared to a roller-coaster ride where people enjoy things that induce fear.”

If that’s the case, we bet psychopaths are also big fans of these 15 foods that could actually kill you.

Click for slideshow
The Biggest Health Trends of 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
10 Things You Didn’t Know About GinToo Much Coffee? No Such Thing, According to ScienceAmericans Are Drinking Less Sugar, ‘Sugar Tax’ or Not
Tags
psychopath
gin and tonic
gin
Cocktail
food personality