At the start of 2016, Lexi and Danny Reed made a New Year’s resolution — and it stuck. Fast-forward to two years later and they’re an outstanding 400 pounds lighter, collectively. Lexi documented their journey on her Instagram account, @fatgirlfedup, which now has over 460,000 followers.

Their relationship was strong, even before the weight loss. “He never saw me as my size, asked me to change, or made me feel as anything other than beautiful,” Lexi said in an Instagram caption. “He saw the person I was on the inside and supported me.”

However, Lexi knew she hadn’t been taking care of her physical and mental health. “I never cooked,” she said to ABC. “My husband and I would go out to eat for almost every single meal and if we did cook at home, it was frozen pizza.” She explained that she had relied on food to cope with difficult emotions rather than facing them head-on.

According to Lexi, they “were fed up with the life [they] were living,” and decided to make a change together. They began going to the gym, cooking their own food, and motivating each other to stick to their goals.

“Doing this as a couple has helped us in so many ways,” Lexi said. “On days when we were unmotivated, we pushed each other to go to the gym. We also started meal prepping together, setting goals, and day by day or pound by pound we grew closer throughout our journey.”

Together, they began to prioritize their health and fitness. “By changing our minds, habits, and emotional triggers, we changed our lives,” she explained.

“We don’t live in the gym and most days worked out for just 30 minutes on top of our sedentary jobs,” Lexi said in an Instagram caption. She wants all of her followers to know that health doesn’t have to be or look drastic — it’s the small changes that can make a big difference in how you feel.

Now, Lexi feels free of the oppression she felt living in her body, and ready for the start of 2018. “I no longer am a prisoner in my own body,” she professed. “Going into 2018 I have nothing but a newfound happiness for this life.” Here are 10 celebrities who have shared their weight loss stories.