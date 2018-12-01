If cheesecake is good, free cheesecake is better, and 40,000 slices of free cheesecake are completely over the top. To celebrate its 40th anniversary on Dec. 5, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake through delivery service DoorDash. Slice, slice, baby!

How to make The Cheesecake Factory’s recipes at home

How’s it work? The chain’s birthday is Dec. 5, so the deal begins that day. Just order delivery from participating Cheesecake Factory locations through DoorDash, and use the promo code FREESLICE when you check out. Also, DoorDash isn’t charging a delivery fee on Cheesecake Factory orders placed from Dec. 5-11, with no promo code needed for that deal.

The free treat must be one of the cheesecakes that cost $8.95 or less per slice, and the offer is limited to one free slice per person. (The fine print says layer cakes are also included, if that’s more your thing.) No more than 40,000 free slices will be provided, so if you come late to the offer, they could have run out. Save one of the very cherry Ghirardelli chocolate cheesecake slices for me, please.

The Cheesecake Factory has offered this kind of freebie before. This Halloween, diners could get free slices of either Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Want to balance our that not-so-good-for-you cheesecake with something that your mother might approve of? Here are the healthiest menu items at Cheesecake Factory.