We know Halloween is the best holiday for candy, but as it turns out, it’s also a great holiday for cheesecake. While you won’t be able to go trick-or-treating door-to-door for the dessert, The Cheesecake Factory will be giving away free slices of cheesecake when you place an order through DoorDash and use their special code.

Beginning October 29 and ending October 31, the Cheesecake Factory will offer any customer who spends more than $30 ordering from their restaurant through the delivery service DoorDash, a free slice of either Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. All you have to do is plug in the code “TREATORTREAT” at checkout. While it doesn’t seem like you get to choose what slice of cheesecake you’ll be getting… it’s still free cheesecake in your favorite Halloween candy flavors!

So, while everybody else is munching on bite-size candy and chocolate that they had to sing “trick or treat smell my feet” for, you can be given something good to eat — delicious cheesecake — from participating Cheesecake Factory locations across the U.S. We don't even care that cheesecake is one of the unhealthiest menu items at The Cheesecake Factory!