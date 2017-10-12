What How You Eat Your Pizza Says About You

You may think there’s only one way to eat a slice of pizza. You put it in your mouth, right? Oh no, you’re very wrong.

Earlier this week, we learned that Kelly Ripa eats her pizza crust first in order to eat delicious bread and not fill up on cheese and sauce. Weird, right?But that got us on The Daily Meal staff wondering: There are many ways to slice a pizza, but how many ways are there toa pizza? We broke it down and figured out that there are really about six ways to eat a pizza. But then we wondered what deeper meaning can be assigned to your pizza eating personality? So we figured it out for you:

You don’t like to overthink things in life. You see a goal (or a hot slice of pizza), and you just go for it. Why complicate things?





Fork and knife

You’re a member of the bourgeoisie, aren’t you? Or you certainly like to feel classy and you don’t want to risk getting pizza grease or sauce on your dress shirt. It’s either this or you have sensitive teeth.





Fold and eat

You’re the practical sort. You don’t like to make a mess or a fuss out of anything, and you’re on top of your pizza eating etiquette.





Roll and eat

You’re an innovator. You see a perfect product and you just decide it could be even better! Why not roll this up like a burrito?





Pick off the toppings and leave the crust

You’re either gluten intolerant or you just know how to appreciate the finer things in life. Why fill up on crust when you can revel in the marvels of cheese, sauce, and pepperoni?





Crust first

You’re a monster and need to be stopped. No, seriously, you probably just love bread like Queen Oprah.



But no matter how you slice it (or eat it), I think we can all agree that pizza is incredible, especially the 101 best pizzas in America.