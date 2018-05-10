21 Weird Things You Never Knew About Texas

istockphoto.com
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but things are a little weirder in the Lone Star State, too. After all, Texas is the second most populated state, so it’s sure to have its quirks here and there. It’s just surprising how many weird things you may not know about this state.
The Daily Meal sat down with the ‘Man v. Food’ star and his mother
Don’t throw away that long-opened box of cereal! There is a way you can save it
Sample a global menu that was a team collaboration at this downtown hotel restaurant
If you scour the menu, you can find some reasonably low-calorie options