The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Lives On in This Glittery Candle

You can purchase it now on Etsy.com

When StarbucksUnicorn Frappuccino made its debut, most agreed the Technicolor drink was more for show than for actual consumption. With the help of a craftsperson on Etsy, the trend of glitter and rainbows lives on with a Unicorn Frappuccino candle.

The admittedly cute miniature candle is made from wax swirled in pastel pink, blue, and purple with a glittery dollop of white whipped cream in a glass jar branded with the Starbucks logo. 

“These adorable, miniature hand-made candles are perfect for candle lovers and have that delicious sweet aroma!” Etsy shop ChanelleNovosey exclaims in the item listing. “These sweet scented candle[s] will make you want to eat it!”

The Unicorn Frappuccino candle is available in two sizes. The small candle costs $13 and the large candle will set you back $22. The shop also sells cutesy Caramel Cappuccino candles for a slightly lower price — the perfect stocking stuffer! And while the actual Unicorn Frappuccino wasn’t exactly a grand slam with taste-testers, here are 10 homemade edible Christmas gifts people will actually eat.

