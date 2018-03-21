Pitbull to Visit UN as 'Clean Water Here Ambassador'

Performer Pitbull — aka “Mr. Worldwide,” aka “Lil’Chico,” aka “Mr. 305,” and seldom referred to by his legal name, Armando Pérez — will earn two more titles on March 22. The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be given the 2018 World Water Champion Award by the United Nations during a visit to UN headquarters on World Water Day, and will also be named ambassador for the nongovernmental organization Clean Water Here.

Bloomberg reports that Pérez, who is known for such songs as “Fireball,” “I Know You Want Me,” and “Messin’ Around,” has been leading a celebrity-driven social media campaign through the Cause Flash platform that aims to raise awareness to the global water crisis.

According to the Miami Herald, other participants in the campaign include Bruno Mars, Pink, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Monica, and Juanes. In addition to being a musical superstar and global cause ambassador, Pérez has also dipped his toes into the food world. Pitbull owns restaurants in Miami and the Dominican Republic. Looks like everything Mr. Worldwide touches turns into dale.