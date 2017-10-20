Pitbull to Open Restaurant in Miami

Rapper Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, has signed the lease for a Miami-area property where he intends to open a full-service restaurant and bar. The Real Deal Miami has reported that “Mr. Worldwide” plans to open a restaurant called “iLov 305” in the former Bon Air Hotel at 1060 Ocean Drive.

The restaurant will join one other celebrity-owned food establishment on Ocean Drive, Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s Larios on the Beach. iLove 305 will reportedly include a cocktail lounge and a daiquiri bar plus, presumably, lots of Pitbull’s music.

This is not Perez’s first time taking on the food world. The rapper already owns 305Sinco in the Dominican Republic, and he is an investor in Miami Subs. The jury’s still out on iLov305’s food, so we’ll see if it makes the cut for the 13 best celebrity-owned restaurants around the world.