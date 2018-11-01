The Pioneer Woman has been all about branded items lately. She has an Instant Pot and a Barbie doll, and now you can cook like her too. Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is launching a line of prepared foods exclusively at Walmart, and not only do they sound like some down-home deliciousness, but they’re super budget-friendly.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

Drummond’s line of prepared foods for Walmart consists of easy comfort meals that you can pop in the microwave or put in the oven. “My number one goal with my new line of entrees and sides is to give folks a taste of my family’s favorite dishes, all ready to heat and serve,” says Ree. “For those times you’re rushed or just don’t have time to prep and cook food from scratch…this is the next best thing!” she said via a press release.



The Pioneer Woman Country Fried Steak

The Pioneer Woman’s line includes 4 different entrees including smothered chicken, fried chicken, country fried steak, and bacon meatloaf. All entrees are under $7 and serve two. Shoppers can also choose from sides priced under $4, like creamy mashed potatoes, loaded mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese. The line also includes breakfast and lunch items like a country breakfast bowl, the meaty breakfast bowl and the Tex-Mex breakfast bowl, all of which you can crack an egg into and enjoy.



The Pioneer Woman Country Breakfast Bow

The line will launch at Walmart stores nationwide next week. It seems like recently everything the Pioneer Woman touches turns to gold — for instance, her hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which has drawn raves. Here are 10 reasons we love Ree Drummond’s new Boarding House hotel.