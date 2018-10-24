See the New Pioneer Woman Barbie Doll, Complete With Flaming Red Hair

Ree Drummond, the Oklahoma blogger, cookbook author and television personality who’s better known as the Pioneer Woman, has inspired a Barbie doll all her own. And of course, it comes with a well-stocked kitchen full of colorful accessories and appliances.

The Pioneer Woman doll has Drummond’s fiery red hair and comes clad in a floral top, jeans and tall boots. And the playset comes with more than 30 accessories, including a mixer that really spins, colorfully decorated cake, rolling pin, and yellow toaster that really pops up the included toast.



Mattel

The doll and accessories are available exclusively from Walmart. The playset sells for $44.88, but was out of stock at press time. In a statement, Barbie creator Mattel said that Drummond worked closely with the company to create the toy line.

That work included some fashion tinkering. The doll’s first wardrobe didn’t look anything like hers, Drummond told Delish, as an early version of the doll was dressed in a very-un-Drummond-like T-shirt and sneakers.



Mattel

“I immediately said (to Mattel), ‘You know, I wear sneakers maybe if I work out, and who knows when that’s going to be?’” she told Delish. At her request, the outfit was changed to the current, more Pioneer Woman-like look.

The doll’s inspiration has high hopes for the playset.



Mattel

“I hope [the playset] makes people smile, whether they give it as a gift to their daughter or granddaughter or if kids see it,” she told Delish. “I hope it inspires fun.”

In addition to the numerous accessories, the playset includes a turquoise fridge and an oven/microwave/sink/kitchen counter combo. Fans can also purchase other accessory packages, including a pasta set and barbecue set (complete with cute dog-decorated apron, inspired by Drummond’s late Basset hound, Charlie). Whether or not you’ll be picking up the Pioneer Woman Barbie doll, here are 11 things you didn’t know about Ree Drummond.