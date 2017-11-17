Olivia Culpo Loves Pizza Just As Much As We Do

Olivia Culpo’s Thanksgiving menu is what dreams are truly made of. This year, the beauty-queen-turned-actress is celebrating in native Rhode Island at her family’s restaurant where guests on a “huge attending list” will feast on turkey, a roast beef “or two or three,” ham, shrimp cocktail, potato gratin, charcuterie, antipasto, baked stuffed shrimp, clams casino, sweet corn soufflé, gravy, cranberries, green bean casserole, and her all-time favorite — pizza.

“Pizza in general is so easy to make. It takes 15 to 20 minutes and you can just do one after the other after the other,” Culpo told The Daily Meal. But you’ll never catch her with pineapple atop her pie, the topic of an age-old controversial debate that just won’t die.

“I am not a fan of the Hawaiian pizza. I am obsessed with pineapple, but I like it in a fruit salad — not on mozzarella cheese,” the 25-year-old fashionista said. Instead, she enjoys ricotta, prosciutto, and homemade pesto, which she and her aunt make together every year.

Culpo, who took the crown for Miss Universe in 2012, is currently in a relationship with New York Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola. So naturally, she has an impressive snack roster for game day.

“One time I made Buffalo chicken-stuffed French bread that was so good,” she said. “Calzones are really easy and they feed a lot of people. Chips are always a safe choice with guacamole. Chili is another really good one because you can have it in the crock pot all day and just cook as you go. [Chili] with corn bread is also really good. And veggies and hummus for people who want to be healthy.”

Although her father Peter is the true restaurateur in the family, mom is the inspiration behind Olivia’s infatuation with cooking.

“My dad is good at curating a menu and he’s really good at the business side of restaurants and stuff, but my mom is much more familiar with the kitchen,” she said. “She has five kids, so she had to cook for a lot of people growing up and I think that if you really enjoy something, you do become good at it. I’ve learned a lot from her because of that.”

Beyond food, Culpo also makes a mean bartender. This season, she’s mixing up a festive cocktail that looks and tastes like Christmas. The “Cidre Sparkler” consists of homemade cranberry and rosemary syrup, lime juice, and Stella Artois’ Cidre. Rumor has it, the Sparkler pairs well with “any sort of antipasto or charcuterie board,” and, of course, pizza.

