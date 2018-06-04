North West and Penelope Disick are our favorite Kardashian duo for so many reasons. They both rock a mean tutu, they have the deepest friendship, and they have finally cracked the code on when it is appropriate to go all out on the unicorn trend. Yes, Nori and P know that the only time the unicorn and rainbow food trend is appropriate is at a joint birthday party for a five- and a six-year-old.

The Calabasas-living cousins wore rainbow swimsuits, robes, and unicorn horns to celebrate their double birthday on Sunday, June 3, even though North is actually turning 5 two weeks later on June 15, and Penelope will turn 6 a month later on July 8. The whole birthday extravaganza was captured via Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram story, in which many small children could be heard shrieking and having a swell time in the background.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Most likely, moms Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were the masterminds behind the trays of treats, but undoubtedly North and Penelope asked for their birthday party to be filled with rainbow-colored unicorn doughnuts, cotton candy, sparkly Rice Krispie horses, frosting-and-sprinkle-covered pretzels in rainbow hues, and twin unicorn cakes covered in rainbow swirls complete with golden unicorn horn full of candy and sprinkles from Flour Shop in NYC.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although it’s apparent that we didn’t get to leave the unicorn trend behind in 2017 as we’d hoped, we’re so glad Penelope and North are repurposing it as the children’s food trend that it was always meant to be. Good thing the rest of our food trend predictions for 2018 look like they’re coming true!