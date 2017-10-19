Kourtney Kardashian's Starbucks Tea Order Might Inspire You to Quit Coffee

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her Starbucks order via her latest blog post, and it is definitely something to consider ordering if you want to stop drinking coffee. Earlier on her blog Kardashian mentioned that she stopped drinking coffee in her early twenties because it made her too hyper and has since switched to tea.

However, fans have pestered her with questions about what she is drinking in those coffee cups they see her holding in various paparazzi photos. “A lot of you have been asking me what I order from Starbucks or Coffee Bean — especially since I don’t drink coffee or espresso,” she wrote. “Lately I’ve been getting a hot matcha latte with almond coconut milk.”

She further explained that even though she lives in LA, she still only orders hot teas. It makes sense that the eldest Kardashian sister also opts for coconut milk instead of skim or 2 percent. The celebrity strives to maintain a gluten- and dairy-free lifestyle for herself and for her children. Want to eat like Kourtney K? Here are 6 things you should know before going gluten-free.