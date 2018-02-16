Ina Garten’s breakup advice is just as comforting as her food. The kitchen icon stopped by The Today Show for a special Valentine’s Day segment where she talked about her husband, surrounding yourself with people you love, “engagement chicken,” and gave viewers some excellent advice on heartbreak.

Besides admitting that her “engagement chicken” recipe worked for royal-to-be Meghan Markle, and that the foundation for a lasting relationship is knowing that in an emergency, each person is going to run towards each other, Garten also answered the question, “What's the best thing to eat when going through a breakup?"

No, her answer wasn’t tubs and tubs of ice cream. The Barefoot Contessa star, who has been married to her husband Jeffrey for nearly 50 years, soothingly responded, "Sometimes things don't work out in a relationship, and you've got to go back to comfort food. I'd say a nice turkey lasagna will make you feel all better."

Garten has just the lasagna recipe to dry those tears and glue your heart back together with tons of ricotta, goat cheese, and Parmesan. So while you pour yourself a glass (or two) of wine and preheat your oven to 400 degrees, read up on 10 things you didn’t know about Ina Garten and let the healing begin.